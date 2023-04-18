Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

