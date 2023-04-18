Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $518,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 387,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $127.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

