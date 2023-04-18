Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSRT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSRT opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

