Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $123.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

