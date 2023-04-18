Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 18.8%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.