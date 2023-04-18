Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on June 1st

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

SBRE stock opened at GBX 123.16 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.51. The company has a market capitalization of £307.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3,075.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 224 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.80 ($1.69).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.