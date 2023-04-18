Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

