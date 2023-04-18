Genuit Group plc (GEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 244 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($5.84). The company has a market capitalization of £695.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.62.

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 16,500 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £43,395 ($53,700.04). In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($34,847.17). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($53,700.04). 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.58) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.96) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

