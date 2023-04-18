UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.50-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $505.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $471.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.06.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $600.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.