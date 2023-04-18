PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

