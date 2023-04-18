Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $419.96 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $5.66 or 0.00018767 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $419.96 million and $84.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

