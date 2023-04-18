Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AON (AON)

AON (NYSE: AON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2023 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $344.00.

4/10/2023 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $313.00 to $314.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $321.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – AON is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AON Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $329.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.00. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

