Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27,956.98

Joystick (JOY) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $27,956.98 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.51 or 0.99802285 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04505947 USD and is up 13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,529.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

