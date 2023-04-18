Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.44 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

