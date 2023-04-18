NEAR Protocol Price Up 15.2% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00007941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $123.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,174,647 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 890,174,647 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3348157 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $125,056,971.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

