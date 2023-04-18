Serum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.92 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $25.92 million and $14.71 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

