XSGD One Day Volume Hits $1.96 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $66.45 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

