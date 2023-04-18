Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00020839 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $183.92 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 418,313,868 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

