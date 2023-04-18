Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

