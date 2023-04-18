Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 over the last three months. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 153.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

