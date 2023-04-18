State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of STT opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.