Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.