Truist Financial Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $57.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

