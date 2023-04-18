BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $918.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69.
Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.