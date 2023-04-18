BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $918.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,904 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,805,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

