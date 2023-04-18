Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.71. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

