Proton Price Tops $0.0015 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Proton has a market cap of $23.08 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 15,751,734,504 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

