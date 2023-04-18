ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0485

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $450,275.42 and approximately $22.82 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00142212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

