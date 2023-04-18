Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Tops $22.11 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and $3.82 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

