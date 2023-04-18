Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Expands By 24.2%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of CIX opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.61.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CompX International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

See Also

