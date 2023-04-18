Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expands By 24.0%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amplify Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.39.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

