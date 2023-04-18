The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 37.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lovesac by 333.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

