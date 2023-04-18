Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

