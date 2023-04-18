Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

