Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 258,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Koppers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $715.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Koppers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

