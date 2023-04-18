Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Rises By 23.8%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,691,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,982,000 after buying an additional 338,325 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after buying an additional 1,925,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 85.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

