Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

