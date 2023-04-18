COTI One Day Volume Tops $39.39 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $89.93 million and $39.39 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “COTI is a blockchain platform that is designed to provide fast and inexpensive transactions, with a focus on scalability and user-friendliness. COTI uses a unique combination of directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain technologies to achieve this, allowing it to process a high volume of transactions at a low cost.COTI is primarily used as a payment platform, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive payments quickly and inexpensively. It also offers features such as support for multiple currencies, a decentralized marketplace, and a credit card processing platform.Overall, COTI aims to provide a user-friendly and accessible blockchain platform that can be used by businesses of all sizes, as well as individual users who want to participate in the global economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

