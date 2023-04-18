Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $970.98 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $970.98 million and $40.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

