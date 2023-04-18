Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE ET opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

