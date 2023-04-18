NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NS stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

