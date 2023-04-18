Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Plains GP stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

