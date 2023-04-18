Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAA opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

