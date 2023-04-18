Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GPN opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 249.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.