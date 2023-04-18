Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 776,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

