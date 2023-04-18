Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Increases By 24.6%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

