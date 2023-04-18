Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 383,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AURA opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

