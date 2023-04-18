Barclays Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

