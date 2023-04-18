Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

