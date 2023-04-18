Short Interest in Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Expands By 25.0%

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ipsen from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Ipsen Price Performance

Shares of IPSEY opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Stories

