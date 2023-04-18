Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MIELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

